Chase council wants to push for new golf cart only license for elderly residents

Photo: Pexels

Chase council is asking for the creation of a golf cart specific driver's license that would allow elderly residents to drive around town in the speed-restricted carts.

The Village of Chase became the first community in B.C. to allow golf carts to be driven on local roads when it joined a two-year pilot program in 2017.

At the village's Jan. 6 committee of the whole meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Joni Heinrich said the mayor and a councillor had met with the critic for the Ministry of Transportation to discuss changing the rules of the neighbourhood program.

Mayor David Lepsoe said he was seeking the creation of a special type of driver’s license for seniors who have aged out of a normal class five license.

“It would be a golf cart only driver's license,” he said. “And this whole golf cart thing is something new, right? But we have changed things.”

He said since the golf cart program has gone into effect, Chase has not had a motor vehicle accident involving the carts.

“We've come this far, nine years or something, safely — it might not hurt to just explore extensions,” Lepsoe said.

He said Merritt has moved forward with a municipal license plate system for all motorized vehicles in their town, including electric wheelchairs, golf carts and mobility scooters.

Lepsoe said Merritt's license plate system helps keep golf cart and mobility scooter drivers accountable.

“If somebody's supposed to be on the sidewalk with their machine and they're going down the road, you could go to the village office because they had a little plate,” he said.

Coun. Colin Connett said he was opposed to adding additional regulations that would specifically affect seniors dealing with mobility issues.

“They’ve got their scooters, they don't need any more of a hassle having to go and get it registered and stuff like that,” he said. “If it's easier for them, then so be it.”

Staff said they would continue to look into advocating to the provincial government for a new kind of license to allow residents to operate golf carts in Chase without a valid drivers license.