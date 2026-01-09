Salmon Arm News
Sicamous launches winter and spring recreation guide, opens online registration
Recreation signup open now
Photo: Luc Rempel
Exterior of the Sicamous district office
Sicamous residents can consider how they want to stay active this winter by checking out the District of Sicamous’s new winter and spring recreation guide.
In a post on their website Tuesday the district released the new recreation guide and opened online registration.
“From community programs to fitness classes, there is something for everyone in the guide — be sure to register to secure your spot,” reads the post.
“We hope to see community members get out there and enjoy this beautiful place we call home.”
Registration is now open for a variety of children’s programs as well as adult recreation options, and even the 2026 Easter egg hunt.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Poll: Traditional medicinePoll - 7:30 pm
- Recreation signup open nowSicamous - 7:00 pm
- Coffee with council 2026Oliver - 7:00 pm
- 'Heartwarming' local carePenticton - 7:00 pm
- Gender pay gap in SD22Vernon - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net