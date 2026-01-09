Salmon Arm News

Sicamous launches winter and spring recreation guide, opens online registration

Recreation signup open now

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Sicamous district office

Sicamous residents can consider how they want to stay active this winter by checking out the District of Sicamous’s new winter and spring recreation guide.

In a post on their website Tuesday the district released the new recreation guide and opened online registration.

“From community programs to fitness classes, there is something for everyone in the guide — be sure to register to secure your spot,” reads the post.

“We hope to see community members get out there and enjoy this beautiful place we call home.”

Registration is now open for a variety of children’s programs as well as adult recreation options, and even the 2026 Easter egg hunt.