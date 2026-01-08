Salmon Arm News

Holiday grinch foiled as Salmon Arm RCMP return purloined Christmas beaver

Cops return stolen beaver

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP The stolen Christmas beaver in the back of a police car ready to be returned to its rightful owners.

Salmon Arm Mounties were able to foil the plans of a local grinch after they returned a stolen holiday rodent to its rightful owners.

Police said on Dec. 10, 2025, they received a complaint that someone had stolen a Christmas beaver decoration from the yard of a home on 10 Avenue SE.

“The complainant was able to provide surveillance footage which showed at 5 a.m. an unknown man and woman walk toward their front yard, then leave carrying the ornamental beaver with them,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

He said police soon spotted the stolen beaver at a nearby residence and were able to recover the ornamental rodent.

Hodges said the complainant did not wish to pursue the matter any further and was happy to have their Christmas beaver returned.