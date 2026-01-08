Salmon Arm News

Tip from the public helps Salmon Arm Mounties nab suspect in printer ink theft

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP One of the pictures released of a suspect in a printer ink theft.

An arrest has been made after a man who allegedly stole over $3,000 worth of printer ink from a Salmon Arm office supply store returned to the same location to steal more cartridges.

Mounties say a tip from a member of the public helped them identify the suspect.

Police said on Dec. 21 at about 1:45 p.m., staff at an office supply store reported a theft of printer ink cartridges.

A staff member told police they followed the suspect outside and watched him flee across the Trans-Canada Highway on foot.

The same person is believed to be behind a similar incident on Dec. 15. A man made off with about $3,000 worth of ink cartridges from the same location. At that time, police released two images of the suspect taken from surveillance video and asked the public for assistance identifying the man.

“Salmon Arm RCMP previously received a tip out of Kelowna from a loss prevention officer after a media release that the suspect was driving a black Honda Element with an Alberta license plate,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

Hodges said officers on patrol soon located a vehicle matching the description on Lakeshore Drive and Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm.

“After observing a large amount of ink cartridges in the floor well of the vehicle, the driver was arrested for theft under $5,000,” Hodges said.

The man was later released on conditions with a future court date to speak to the allegations.