Chase council enthusiastic about hosting 2026 Truth and Reconciliation Day event

Reconciliation event a go?

Photo: Luc Rempel Chase councillors were enthusiastic when asked to consider hosting a Truth and Reconciliation day event this year.

Chase village council says it wants to take a stronger role in reconciliation by hosting an event for the 2026 Truth and Reconciliation Day at the invitation of the Adams Lake Indian Band chief.

During the inaugural committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 6, Joni Heinrich, the village's chief administrative officer, told council Kukpi7 Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief had formally invited the village of Chase to host the next Truth and Reconciliation Day event.

The Adams Lake Indian Band hosted Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremonies in 2025.

Heinrich noted the event was well attended, and featured a march up Shuswap Avenue, a barbeque and activities for kids.

Mayor David Lepsoe said after Kukpi7 Kenoras-Duck Chief invited Chase to host the next event, Rob O’Toole, Mayor of Sun Peaks, asked Lepsoe if his community could help in organizing the event. Lepsoe said Mayor Alan Harrison of Salmon Arm was also interested in taking part.

Coun. Dan Stevens said he was enthusiastic about the idea.

“I think it would be really important,” he said. “We're a unique area where we have three local bands around us."

“We're neighbors in every situation that comes our way and I think it would be really important to show our collaboration.”

He also suggested partnering with some local non-profits to help fund the event.

Funding ideas were also on the mind of Coun. Jane Herman, who also spoke in support of hosting the event.

“Since we're on it early, maybe there's some grants out there that we could get some money from so it's not all on us,” she said.

Herman said she believes it would be best to start with input from the three neighbouring First Nations bands to make sure the village prepares for everything they would like to include at the event.

"What about the cost," asked Coun. Colin Connett. "They're [Adams Lake Indian Band] gonna share?"

Coun. Fred Torbohm said discussions about the cost of the event would take place at a future meeting with the local Indigenous governments.

Lepsoe suggested writing a letter to Adams Lake Indian Band formally accepting the invitation to host the event, and forwarding this information to Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl’ecw, Neskonlith Indian Band, Sun Peaks and Salmon Arm.

Once more of the details about the event have been ironed out, a formal decision would come to a future village council meeting for final approval.