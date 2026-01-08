Salmon Arm News

Talented trombonists, longtime friends Bob Rogers and Dennis Esson to perform for Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Swinging trombone jazz

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Bob Rogers and Dennis Esson will bring their duelling trombones to the Salmon Arm Jazz Club on Jan. 15

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is preparing to kick off their spring 2026 season with a performance from trombonists Bob Rogers and Dennis Esson as they perform a vibrant homage to the work of J.J. Johnson and Kai Winding.

The pair will play at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Rogers and Esson will be joined by Neville Bowman on piano, Stefan Bienz on bass and Scott Gamble on the drums.

Expect a variety of Johnson and Winding’s best original pieces from the 1950’s and 60’s, as well as swinging versions of well loved jazz standards.

Rogers and Esson have been friends for more than 40 years and played together in a variety of groups in Vancouver before Rogers moved to the interior in the early 1990’s.

Residing in Vernon, Rogers has become a frequent performer at the Salmon Arm Jazz Club with his own group as well as joining in for a variety of other ensembles.

Esson was a well known trombonist in Vancouver, where he played with legendary jazz performers like Kenny Wheeler, Maynard Ferguson, Natalie Cole and Phil Nimmons.

He was also a member of the Vancouver Ensemble of Jazz Improvisation big band as well as faculty member at the Capilano University Jazz Studies department before his retirement.

Don’t miss this night of incredible jazz from lifelong trombonists as Bob Rogers and Dennis Esson play at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Admission is by donation, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Coffee, tea and treats are available by donation.

To learn more about this or other upcoming Salmon Arm Jazz Club events, you can visit their website.