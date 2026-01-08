Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm seeks resident feedback about potential building code changes

Eying early code adoption

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm City Hall

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents for their input as it considers early implementation of building code changes that aim to reduce fossil fuel use in new buildings.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the city said it is looking to gather feedback from the public and construction industry through a five-question online survey.

The city is reviewing whether to move forward on the zero carbon step code ahead of the provincial schedule. The new building code guidelines would see a reduction in natural gas usage for new builds.

As of last March, the province requires all new builds to meet or exceed level 1 of the code, with plans to require all new builds to reach level 4 by 2030. Municipalities are able to move ahead on the zero step code ahead of the deadlines set by the province.

The City of Salmon Arm is considering a move to meet level 4 guidelines as of Jan. 1, 2027, which would see a reduction of more than 90 per cent of carbon emissions when building the average residential home.

To learn more, visit the provincial government’s webpage on the zero carbon step code.