Skier injured in avalanche on popular backcountry route in Glacier National Park

Photo: Parks Canada Webcam showing recent snow accumulation at 1910 metres in the west end of Glacier National Park as of Jan. 7 at 9:25 a.m.

A backcountry skier escaped serious injury after being caught in an avalanche and dragged 200 metres down a mountainside in Glacier National Park.

In a report submitted to Avalanche Canada, one of the members of the group said the incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 in an area aptly named Avalanche Crest.

Despite otherwise good snow conditions, an avalanche was triggered by the skiers. That caused one skier to lose a ski and get dragged 200 metres down the mountainside.

The person was reportedly partially buried and received minor injuries, but the other members of the group were able to help get them to safety.

The avalanche was relatively small with an estimated run length of 300 metres.

Located about 70 kilometres east of Revelstoke, Avalanche Crest is one of the most popular trails for backcountry skiers in Glacier National Park. It is currently forecasted as a high-risk area for avalanches.