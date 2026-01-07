Salmon Arm News

Alberta man fleeing Revelstoke Mounties was bitten by police dog while being arrested in Sicamous

Bitten by dog during arrest

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous RCMP detachment

An Alberta man who fled police in Revelstoke was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a police dog while being arrested by Sicamous RCMP.

According to RCMP, on Jan. 2 at about 10 p.m., Sicamous Mounties received an alert from the Revelstoke detachment about a man who had fled in a pickup truck after he had resisted arrest for allegedly breaching a no-contact order.

“The man drove west and crashed his vehicle on Oxbow Frontage Road before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.

“Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP members along with an RCMP police dog handler arrested the man after a lengthy dog track.”

McNeil said the man sustained a dog bite while resisting arrest and he was transported to hospital for treatment of the bite as well as possible hypothermia.

The incident is still under investigation by Revelstoke RCMP. Police said several charges have been recommended against the 31-year-old man.