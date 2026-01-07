Fake gold scam pops up in another Okangan, Shuswap community
Fake gold scam back
Okanagan and Shuswap area residents are being warned that a familiar scam is making the rounds.
In a media release issued late Wednesday, Salmon Arm RCMP said that they've had cases where suspects approach potential victims in higher traffic areas, such as gas stations, grocery stores, or shopping plazas.
"The suspects claim to have lost their wallets, need money for hospital bills, or are escaping domestic abuse," RCMP said.
RCMP said there are two patterns employed in this scam: First, a suspect approaches a person and offers to sell them gold jewelry. A transaction is completed and later, the victim determines the gold jewelry is fake.
Second, a suspect approaches a person and asks for money or gift cards for the same type of reasons as above. The suspect offers gold jewelry to the victim as collateral. Later, the victim determines the jewelry is fake and does not hear back from the suspect.
"If someone asks you to buy gold or gift cards, talk to a trusted family member or friend before doing anything and protect your money," RCMP said.
If you think you have been targeted or already lost money, call 911 or your local police right away. Salmon Arm RCMP can be reached at 250-832-6044.

