Registration for 2026 Salty Dog Enduro race in Salmon Arm opens Friday

Photo: Luc Rempel Salty Dog racers headed out from Klahani Park to begin their first lap at last year's Salty Dog Enduro race.

Mountain bikers looking to prove their stamina should mark their calendars as registration for Salmon Arm’s legendary Salty Dog 6-Hour Enduro opens this Friday.

Now in its 24th year, the Salty Dog is one of the longest running mountain bike races in the province.

Riders are invited to ride solo or in a team of two, competing to see who can do the most laps in the six hour time limit.

Cyclists can also take part in the Salty Pup race for younger riders, and the three-hour U15 enduro race for youth.

This year’s Salty Dog is set for Sunday, May 10, at the South Canoe trails in Salmon Arm, with a special downtown Salty Dog festival set for Saturday, May 9.

Interested participants will be able to register online on Friday, Jan. 9, starting at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go towards local trail development, youth programs, winter grooming and community events around the Shuswap.