Salmon Arm News

Power restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers, but 200 are still in the dark

Power restored for most

Photo: BC Hydro Around 200 BC Hydro customers in Blind Bay are expected to be without power until around 7 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Power has been restored to approximately 3,000 BC Hydro customers in the Blind Bay area, but about 200 more are still in the dark.

Just after 1 p.m., about 3,200 BC Hydro customers lost power in the Blind Bay and South Shuswap areas after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Power has been restored across most of the area, but BC Hydro said 194 of their customers remain in the dark along Blind Bay Road between Sorrento and Blind Bay.

BC Hydro said power is expected to be restored by about 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 1:56 p.m.

BC Hydro says a motor vehicle accident is to blame for a large power outage affecting thousands of people in Blind Bay and the greater south Shuswap area.

Approximately 3,200 BC Hydro customers east of Squilax-Anglemont Road in the south Shuswap lost power shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and BC Hydro said a motor vehicle accident is to blame.

A work crew is en route to the incident but they are not expected to arrive on scene until after 2:30 p.m.

There is no estimate available for when power will return.