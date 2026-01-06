Power restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers, but 200 are still in the dark
Power restored for most
UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.
Power has been restored to approximately 3,000 BC Hydro customers in the Blind Bay area, but about 200 more are still in the dark.
Just after 1 p.m., about 3,200 BC Hydro customers lost power in the Blind Bay and South Shuswap areas after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.
Power has been restored across most of the area, but BC Hydro said 194 of their customers remain in the dark along Blind Bay Road between Sorrento and Blind Bay.
BC Hydro said power is expected to be restored by about 7 p.m.
ORIGINAL: 1:56 p.m.
BC Hydro says a motor vehicle accident is to blame for a large power outage affecting thousands of people in Blind Bay and the greater south Shuswap area.
Approximately 3,200 BC Hydro customers east of Squilax-Anglemont Road in the south Shuswap lost power shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and BC Hydro said a motor vehicle accident is to blame.
A work crew is en route to the incident but they are not expected to arrive on scene until after 2:30 p.m.
There is no estimate available for when power will return.
More Salmon Arm News
- Power restored for mostShuswap - 3:15 pm
- Local government AI planSouth Okanagan - 3:09 pm
- Positive finish for marketBC Interior - 3:05 pm
- Bottle thrower pleads guiltyKamloops - 2:59 pm
- 2K federal agents deployedMinneapolis - 2:57 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Carol Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library