Salmon Arm News

Highway 1 reopened between Revelstoke, Golden after avalanche control work

Highway 1 reopened

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass looking east at around 9:54 a.m. today.

UPDATE: 8:54 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened between Sicamous and Golden after a pair of earlier closures due to avalanche control work.

UPDATE: 3:29 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden, but another closure further west is planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists will be unable to travel between Sicamous and Revelstoke between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with avalanche control work in the Three Valley Gap area expected to close the Trans-Canada Highway.

There will be no detour available and motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel.

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke has been closed since 11 a.m. as crews conduct avalanche control work in Rogers Pass.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:44 a.m.

Motorists hoping to drive Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta on Tuesday are out of luck, with avalanche control work expected to close the Trans-Canada between Revelstoke and Golden for much of the day.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no detour available.

Commercial vehicles headed east will be held in Malakwa for the duration of the closure and drivers are being asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass with between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall starting Tuesday and continuing through to Wednesday.

The avalanche danger rating is considered high through Rogers Pass, according to the latest forecast from Avalanche Canada.