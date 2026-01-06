Salmon Arm News

Avalanche control closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke, Golden

Trans-Canada closed all day

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass looking east at around 9:54 a.m. today.

Motorists hoping to drive Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta on Tuesday are out of luck, with avalanche control work expected to close the Trans-Canada between Revelstoke and Golden for much of the day.

Highway 1 will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no detour available.

Commercial vehicles headed east will be held in Malakwa for the duration of the closure and drivers are being asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass with between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall starting Tuesday and continuing through to Wednesday.

The avalanche danger rating is considered high through Rogers Pass, according to the latest forecast from Avalanche Canada.