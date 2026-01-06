Salmon Arm News

Sicamous RCMP say truck crash on Hwy 97A led to lengthy power outage

Power outage due to crash

Photo: Sicamous RCMP Sicamous Fire Rescue members work to free the driver from the flipped Ford F-350.

Mounties say a pickup truck crashing into a hydro pole on Highway 97A on Sunday evening was the reason for an extended power outage in the Mara area and parts of Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP said on Jan. 4 at around 8:30 p.m., they were called to the scene of an accident where a Ford F350 driving south on Highway 97A near Mervyn Road lost control and struck a hydro pole before rolling onto its roof in the ditch.

“Sicamous Fire Rescue attended to assist in removing the driver from the truck once BC Hydro was able to confirm the scene was safe due to the downed power lines,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The driver was transported to hospital in Vernon with non life threatening injuries.”

He said road conditions were extremely slippery at the time of the accident.

The destruction of the hydro pole resulted in an extended power outage in Mara and parts of Sicamous as BC Hydro crews worked to replace the pole.