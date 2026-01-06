Sicamous RCMP say truck crash on Hwy 97A led to lengthy power outage
Power outage due to crash
Mounties say a pickup truck crashing into a hydro pole on Highway 97A on Sunday evening was the reason for an extended power outage in the Mara area and parts of Sicamous.
Sicamous RCMP said on Jan. 4 at around 8:30 p.m., they were called to the scene of an accident where a Ford F350 driving south on Highway 97A near Mervyn Road lost control and struck a hydro pole before rolling onto its roof in the ditch.
“Sicamous Fire Rescue attended to assist in removing the driver from the truck once BC Hydro was able to confirm the scene was safe due to the downed power lines,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.
“The driver was transported to hospital in Vernon with non life threatening injuries.”
He said road conditions were extremely slippery at the time of the accident.
The destruction of the hydro pole resulted in an extended power outage in Mara and parts of Sicamous as BC Hydro crews worked to replace the pole.
More Salmon Arm News
- Recall effort falling shortAlberta - 10:53 am
- Trans-Canada closed all dayRevelstoke - 10:44 am
- European leaders push backUnited States - 10:29 am
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa diesCalifornia - 10:27 am
- Musk's AI undresses minorsBusiness - 10:10 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Carol Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library