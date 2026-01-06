Salmon Arm News

Warm weather temporarily closes Silver Creek outdoor skating rink, delays other Shuswap rinks

Warm weather closes rink

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Skaters enjoying an outdoor rink in prior years.

Shuswap residents looking to enjoy outdoor ice skating this winter are out of luck as the recent string of warm weather has closed the Silver Creek outdoor skating rink and delayed the opening of other area ice sheets.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a social media post that warmer than normal temperatures means outdoor skating rinks in the area are still on hold.

This year the CSRD has plans to operate three outdoor ice rinks including one in Celista at Farrell’s Field, one at Parson Community Park in Parson, and one at the Silver Creek Community Park in Silver Creek.

The Silver Creek outdoor rink was open for a few days over the holiday however warm weather has caused the rink to be closed pending the arrival of colder weather.

Several days with temperatures below -7 C overnight are required to build a proper outdoor ice surface. Environment Canada is calling for highs above freezing in the Salmon Arm area into next week.

The CSRD typically operates an outdoor rink at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Park, but they have said there will be no ice rink this year due to a lack of available contractors.

To stay up to date on the status of CSRD operated outdoor skating rinks you can visit their outdoor ice rink webpage.