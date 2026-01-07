Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council grapples with best methods to track official community plan implementation

Measuring OCP progress

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall

Salmon Arm council members, who last year adopted a new plan to guide development and city growth, grappled Monday with how to best measure the plan's effectiveness going forward.

At the Jan. 5 development and planning services committee meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, said staff wanted council's ideas on ways to track progress for certain categories in the city's Official Community Plan.

"These hopefully are to be used to indicate whether or not we're progressing towards achievement of the objectives," Buxton said.

He said the challenge is to try and predict which factors will provide an effective evaluation of the plan's impact while considering which data is available year over year.

Buxton also said it was sometimes difficult to obtain data specific to the City of Salmon Arm, rather than information connected to the larger Shuswap region.

“There's lots of good data collected at the regional level, but knowing where the city starts and stops in that data is not easy sometimes,” he said.

When it comes to tracking the city's progress in working with regional First Nations, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren suggested a yearly count of the number of projects the city is conducting in partnership with Indigenous governments.

Buxton said this would be possible, but challenged council to consider if it was worthwhile measuring data that would likely see similar numbers each year.

Buxton said to measure growth management, staff has considered looking at increases in the number of homes inside the city's urban boundaries.

“But again, those aren't going to move very much from year to year, so I don't know if they're going to give us any useful information,” he said.

Coun. Tim Lavery said he believed there could still be value in using measurements that don’t vary much year to year.

“The reality is people coming in to check for that snapshot might not have checked the past couple of years or won't do it next year, but they'll just look at one annual report,” he said. “I think that there's a balance there of reflecting what some of these factors are, even if they don't change that much year to year.”

For some of the categories, including quantifying changes in community vibrancy, Buxton said staff struggled to come up with useful data. However, he added that tracking progress in the world of municipal utilities and infrastructure might come easier, as there is a huge amount of data and potential measurements to include.

“I think here it's a matter of selecting perhaps what's most important, rather than picking all of them,” he said.

Lavery stressed the importance of keeping measurables short and consumable to minimize the amount of staff time necessary, and to keep information accessible for residents who want to read the finished report.

“I don't think what we're talking about should be a wormhole to generate an additional report,” he said. “I support staff's decisions about coming up with metrics that are …within our own internal data access or are easily achieved through other agencies.”

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Buxton and staff for their work on the project.

“It will show us what's working and what maybe needs to be focused on,” he said.

Staff will continue to work on identifying these performance indicators with the additional input from councillors, and will bring a report back to council for approval.

Once the data to be measured is finalized, staff will include these measurements in the city's annual report to allow council and the public to track these changes over time.