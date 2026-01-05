Salmon Arm News

Shuswap SPCA says more than 400 pets found new homes in 2025, a record adoption year

Record pet adoption year

Photo: BC SPCA Shuswap Facebook A collage of all 19 dogs that went out for adoption in November of 2025.

The Shuswap branch of the B.C. SPCA says 2025 was a record year for adoptions, with more than 400 animals welcomed into new homes.

In a social media post on Jan. 2, the Shuswap SPCA announced 419 pets from the centre were adopted in 2025.

“We are so grateful for our incredible community,” reads the post. “Thank you for helping make so many happy endings possible.”

According to the organization, the adoptions included 232 cats, 167 dogs, three rabbits, three guinea pigs, one hamster, one gerbil, four chinchillas, eight birds and one fish.

The Shuswap SPCA branch said it was also able to donate 2,700 kilograms of dog food and 1,000 kilograms of cat food to pets in need in the Shuswap area.

Visit the Shuswap SPCA website to learn more about the branch, make a donation, or to see the animals available for adoption.