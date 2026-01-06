Salmon Arm News

Sicamous man faces more charges after allegedly violating release conditions

New charges for 34-year-old

Photo: Luc Rempel Sgt. Murray McNeil says a 34-year-old man is now in custody after allegedly being caught in violation of his release conditions.

Mounties say a Sicamous man is being held in custody and faces several new charges after he was caught violating his release conditions.

Police said they were told on Jan. 2 that a man was inside a home in the 500-block of Spruce Street which was against his release conditions.

“Sicamous RCMP had arrested the man on Dec. 31, and released him on several conditions in relation to an alleged assault that took place on that date,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP spokesperson.

His conditions included not being at the residence on Spruce Street and to have no contact with the victim of the alleged assault.

“Police entered the home on Jan. 2 and arrested 34-year-old Gary Gadawski who was found hiding in a closet,” McNeil said.

“Gadawski has been charged with several offences including assault, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.”

Gadawski is currently being held in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 7.