Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police urge vigilance after three incidents involving counterfeit $100 bills

Fake $100 bills used locally

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Salmon Arm Mounties say residents and businesses should be on the alert for counterfeit money after several recent incidents involving fake $100 bills.

In a statement released Monday morning, Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police are asking businesses to be extra vigilant when handling cash sales after three reports of counterfeit $100 bills being used to make purchases.

Two of the bills were discovered after being used at a local business and a third was reported to a local bank.

Hodges said police have identified one possible female suspect.

“Counterfeit currency affects everyone from small businesses to customers,” he said.

“Police are encouraging the public to share this post with fellow business owners and staff to help raise awareness and reduce the risk in our community.”

RCMP said business owners should ensure staff are familiar with the look and feel of genuine currency and know how to check for security features, consider investing in counterfeit detection pens or UV light scanners, and check the Bank of Canada’s resources and guides for detecting counterfeit money.

“By staying vigilant, educating staff, and using proper detection tools, businesses can reduce their risk and help authorities combat this growing issue,” Hodges said.

A business employee who thinks they've received a counterfeit bill should not return it to the customer. Instead, Mounties said staff should remember the description of the customer and the circumstances of the purchase, preserve the bill in an envelope or bag to avoid handling it further, and report the incident to police.