Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council to decide on metrics for evaluating OCP implementation

Tracking the new OCP

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm City Hall

Salmon Arm city council is preparing to discuss how to measure the implementation of the new Official Community Plan after it was adopted last month.

At a development and planning services committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 5, the committee will discuss the development of key performance indicators for the new OCP, officially adopted at a council meeting on Dec. 10, 2025.

In a report included on the committee meeting agenda, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, said it was important for council to develop the KPIs they will use going forward.

The measurements of the chosen KPIs will be included in the city's annual report in order to evaluate the implementation of the new OCP.

Buxton said KPIs were discussed at an April meeting of the OCP Steering Committee but there have been no meetings of the steering committee since then, and council will need to formally ratify the KPIs after further discussion.

“Staff note that the measures of these KPIs are not intended to be a ‘report card’ or a pass/fail grading of the OCP; rather, these are consistent measureables that could be used to monitor and respond to changes by refining policies,” Buxton said.

Council will work with staff to evaluate potential KPIs, which will measure implementation of the different categories chosen as the most important issues in the new OCP.

Councillors will weigh in on the issue at the development and planning service committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 5, at 8 a.m.