Salmon Arm News
Silver Creek outdoor ice opens as warm weather, contractor troubles cause delays for other CSRD rinks
One outdoor ice rink open
Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District
Finlayson Park outdoor ice rink in a colder year
Shuswap residents can lace up their skates and get ready to hit the ice with the Silver Creek outdoor skating rink officially open for use.
The outdoor rink, located at the Silver Creek Community Park, is one of the four outdoor ice surfaces operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.
However, in a statement posted before Christmas, the CSRD said there will be no outdoor rink at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Park this winter due to a lack of available contractors.
The CSRD is planning to operate its usual outdoor skating rinks in Celista at Farrell’s Field, and at Parson Community Park in Parson, pending cooler temperatures. The CSRD said the opening of these ice rinks has been delayed by warmer temperatures this winter.
