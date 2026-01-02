Salmon Arm News
No closures for R.W. Bruhn Bridge construction in Sicamous until mid-January
Bridge still open next week
Photo: District of Sicamous
The R.W. Bruhn Bridge over the Sicamous Narrows
Sicamous residents will enjoy one more week of unimpeded travel before bridge daily closures return on Monday, Jan. 12.
According to the provincial government’s R.W. Bruhn Bridge project webpage, regular construction on the project will resume on Jan. 12. This will include the return of daily closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., along with single lane alternating traffic overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The construction project, which aims to replace the aging R.W. Bruhn Bridge, got underway in 2024. Aecon-EAC General Partnership, the contractor in charge of the project, said work is on schedule for completion in late 2027.
