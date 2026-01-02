Salmon Arm News
Avalanche control work to cause 20-minute closures on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke
Avalanche work on Hwy. 1
Photo: Parks Canada
A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass
Avalanche control work at Three Valley Gap is expected to cause intermittent road closures on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke Friday.
Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews undertake avalanche control work between the Three Valley Avalanche gate and Three Valley Frontage Road.
Travellers on Highway 1 are advised to give themselves extra time and watch for traffic control personnel.
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
