Avalanche control work to cause 20-minute closures on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Avalanche control work at Three Valley Gap is expected to cause intermittent road closures on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke Friday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews undertake avalanche control work between the Three Valley Avalanche gate and Three Valley Frontage Road.

Travellers on Highway 1 are advised to give themselves extra time and watch for traffic control personnel.