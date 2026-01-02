Salmon Arm News

Sicamous RCMP arrest man on trio of charges after being found univited at a seniors home

Arrested for trio of charges

Photo: File photo Sicamous RCMP arrested a man in relation to a trio of incidents over the holidays.

An uninvited guest found in the bathroom of a Sicamous seniors home this week was arrested for three separate incidents that occurred over the holidays.

According to a Sicamous RCMP press release, police were called to the Eagle Valley Manor on Gordon Munro Lane at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 30 for a report of a 32-year-old male who staff reported had entered the facility.

The male left before the RCMP arrived when told to leave by staff, but the man was located and arrested by police about a half hour later, the release stated.

Sicamous police, it turns out, had been looking to arrest the man for an alleged theft of energy drinks from a business on Main Street back on Dec. 23.

In that incident, staff reported seeing the man conceal the beverages when leaving the store without paying for them, and also allegedly threatened to harm a staff member when confronted for the theft.

Police also arrested him in relation to an alleged assault at a residence in the 500 block of Spruce Street in Sicamous where he had been living.

The man has subsequently been released from police custody and ordered to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 3 on charges of assault, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats.

He is free on conditions he stay out of the business he allegedly stole from, his Spruce Street residence and have no contact with a woman who lives at said Spruce Street home.