Why not start the new year with an icy dip in Shuswap Lake?

Start 2026 with a cold swim

Luc Rempel - Dec 31, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 591917

Shuswap residents looking to kick off 2026 with a polar bear plunge have a few options for an icy dip on New Year’s Day.

The Sorrento Centre is hosting a free New Year’s Community Celebration with a lakeside campfire and a polar bear swim at its lakeside property at 1177 Dieppe Rd.

The event will start at 1 p.m. and hot chocolate, marshmallows and roasting sticks will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs, towels and cozy clothing for after their polar bear swim. Shoes are recommended for going into the water as it is a rocky beach.

Anyone attending the event is encouraged to bring a donation for the Sorrento Food Bank to help replenish the food bank after a busy holiday season.

For more information about the event you can visit their website.

North Shuswap residents are invited to take a chilly plunge into Shuswap Lake and welcome the new year at the Scotch Creek Provincial Park boat launch on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers will have a campfire going at the beach and everyone is welcome to attend even those who don’t plan to go in the water.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket, towel, flip flops, and anything else they would normally bring to the beach for a swim.

