Salmon Arm News

Inter-community business licensing program leads to increased revenue for Village of Chase

Revenue up from licenses

Photo: Luc Rempel The Village of Chase has enjoyed increased business license revenue following a move to join the inter-community business license program.

Administrative staff at the Village of Chase say they were surprised by an increase in business licence revenue following the adoption of an inter-community business licence program.

The Village of Chase had adopted an inter-community business licence bylaw allowing mobile businesses to work in several communities around the Thompson Nicola Regional District with a single business licence. The village anticipated a small loss of revenue.

However, a new staff report revealed business licence revenues actually increased following the change.

Sean O’Flaherty, corporate officer, said the village entered into the program “with eyes wide open” and anticipated a 10 per cent loss in revenue in the first year.

“However, this did not occur and, in fact, our revenues increased,” he said.

Since entering into the ICBL program, the village has gone from $21,000 in business licence revenue in 2018 up to $23,000 in revenue in 2024 and the same amount in 2025.

At the Dec. 23 council meeting, staff put forward a bylaw amendment to the inter-community business license bylaw adopted in 2019 that would allow mobile businesses such as contractors, caterers and other service providers to operate across the TNRD with a single business license.

The bylaw amendment was a housekeeping amendment to eliminate the need to explicitly name the partnering communities in the bylaw and instead including all governments that are part of the program and have adopted the bylaw.

The bylaw used to name only Kamloops and Merritt as participants in the inter-community bylaw program.

All but one municipality in the TNRD has entered into the program and adopted the bylaw.

The village council voted unanimously in support of the bylaw amendment.