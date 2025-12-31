Salmon Arm News

Workshops planned to help local businesses get 'rail trail ready' in Enderby, Armstrong, Sicamous

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Mara Lake section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

With the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail promising to draw in thousands of visitors, Community Futures is planning a series of workshops to help local businesses make the most out of the additional traffic.

In a social media post, Community Futures said the program is open to businesses in Armstrong, Enderby and Sicamous and will be conducted by First Journey Consulting.

The program will combine workshops and one on one coaching to help businesses make the most out of the rail trail.

“Whether a business serves food, offers retail products, provides accommodation, or delivers tourism experiences, the rail trail readiness program ensures communities are prepared to welcome walkers, hikers, cyclists, and visitors eager to explore our region,” reads the social media post.

Training will be focused on attraction strategies for trail users, marketing techniques tailored to outdoor recreation visitors, events and promotions that connect businesses to the trail experience, developing products and services aligned with the needs of hikers and bikers, and accessibility and infrastructure improvements to make businesses more convenient for trail traffic.

Community Futures will also be offering access to a dedicated micro-loan fund to help businesses invest in infrastructure improvements like water stations, bike racks or signage.

The workshops will be held in Enderby on Jan. 20, in Armstrong on Jan. 21, and in Sicamous on Jan. 22.

Local businesses looking to take part in these free workshops are asked to register online.

For more information about other upcoming workshops, coaching or micro-loan opportunities, visit the Community Futures website.