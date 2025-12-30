Salmon Arm News

How to properly trash your Christmas tree in the Shuswap

How to trash your tree

Photo: Pixabay.com Where to dispose of your natural Christmas tree in the Shuswap

Now that Christmas is behind us the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reminding residents of their options for Christmas tree disposal.

In a social media post yesterday the CSRD said residents natural Christmas trees can be disposed of for free at certain landfills and transfer stations.

Sites offering Christmas tree disposal include; Falkland Transfer Station, Golden Landfill, Malakwa Transfer Station, Parson Transfer Station, Revelstoke Landfill, Salmon Arm Landfill, Scotch Creek Transfer Station, Sicamous Landfill, and Skimikin Transfer Station.

In Salmon Arm residents can also look to the Yeti Rugby Club for Christmas tree disposal. As part of their annual fundraising efforts the Yeti Rugby Club will come around and pick up your natural Christmas tree in exchange for a suggested $20 donation to the club.

This year’s Christmas tree pickup will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11. You can visit their website for more information or to sign up for Christmas tree pickup.

Sorrento residents can bring their trees to the Charity Chipping Event on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Cedar Heights Social Centre. This tree chipping event is being hosted by Trees and Company Arborists and all donations collected will go towards the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

All trees disposed of must be natural trees and free of tinsel, lights and ornaments.

Artificial Christmas trees can be disposed of at your local landfill or transfer station although regular tipping fees will apply.