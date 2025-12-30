276078
277167
Salmon Arm News  

How to properly trash your Christmas tree in the Shuswap

How to trash your tree

Luc Rempel - Dec 30, 2025 / 10:19 am | Story: 591695

Now that Christmas is behind us the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reminding residents of their options for Christmas tree disposal.

In a social media post yesterday the CSRD said residents natural Christmas trees can be disposed of for free at certain landfills and transfer stations.

Sites offering Christmas tree disposal include; Falkland Transfer Station, Golden Landfill, Malakwa Transfer Station, Parson Transfer Station, Revelstoke Landfill, Salmon Arm Landfill, Scotch Creek Transfer Station, Sicamous Landfill, and Skimikin Transfer Station.

In Salmon Arm residents can also look to the Yeti Rugby Club for Christmas tree disposal. As part of their annual fundraising efforts the Yeti Rugby Club will come around and pick up your natural Christmas tree in exchange for a suggested $20 donation to the club.

This year’s Christmas tree pickup will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11. You can visit their website for more information or to sign up for Christmas tree pickup.

Sorrento residents can bring their trees to the Charity Chipping Event on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Cedar Heights Social Centre. This tree chipping event is being hosted by Trees and Company Arborists and all donations collected will go towards the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

All trees disposed of must be natural trees and free of tinsel, lights and ornaments.

Artificial Christmas trees can be disposed of at your local landfill or transfer station although regular tipping fees will apply.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

280742


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131
Real Estate
5180308
407 3180 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,000
more details
280904




Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eggshell
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >




271973


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
265411
280828