Sicamous Legion to host special Robbie Burns Day celebration next month
Celebrating Robbie Burns
Photo: Shuswap Pipes 'N Drums
Shuswap Pipes 'N Drums members at a performance in Revelstoke.
It’s time to put on your kilts and practice your Scottish brogue as the Sicamous Legion is inviting everyone to celebrate Robbie Burns Day on Saturday, Jan. 24.
The event, which will be held at the Legion, will feature traditional speeches and toasts to honour the beloved Scottish poet Robert Burns, a full roast beef dinner with haggis, as well as a special performance from the Shuswap Pipes ‘N Drums.
Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased in person at the Legion or via e-transfer to [email protected].
The Robbie Burns Day Celebration will kick off with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner commencing at 7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate Scottish culture and enjoy a night of bagpipes and good cheer.
