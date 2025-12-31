Salmon Arm News

Chase resident asks council to support her fight against long wait times for family doctors

Pushing for more doctors

Photo: Luc Rempel A Chase resident is asking council to support her push to bring more doctors to Chase.

A new Chase resident wants council to support her efforts to bring more medical professionals to town after being frustrated by long wait times to get a family doctor.

Linda Bellamy attended the Dec. 23 Chase village council meeting to request support from council as she pushes to recruit more doctors for the village.

Bellamy told council she moved to Chase two and a half years ago from the Lower Mainland and was shocked when she found out she would have to wait “five or six years” to get a new family doctor.

“I've done some research into all kinds of things, starting with, if a doctor was able to come into the area, could we open up an office? And where would we find different suitable locations here in Chase and then across the bridge,” Bellamy said.

She said she's investigated the types of provincial and federal funding available to support these efforts.

Bellamy said she had also spoken to the Chase medical clinic about its recruitment efforts.

She said the clinic offers internships for doctors and nurses with the hopes of bringing someone in and convincing them to build their practice in the community.

Bellamy told council she had been in contact with MP Mel Arnold and MLA Ward Stamer about the issue.

She said she has also attempted to contact MLA Josie Osborne, the current Minister of Health, but hadn't received a response.

“What I'm asking for from this council and from the mayor is to have a letter supporting these findings and asking what can be done with having to wait so long to come in and see a doctor,” Bellamy said.

“At the moment, the province of British Columbia thinks that most people are only waiting one or two years to see a doctor. ...That has not been the case for our area.”

Council agreed to support her request and asked staff to bring a draft letter for approval to an upcoming meeting.