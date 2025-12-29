Salmon Arm News

Avalanche work to cause delays on Hwy. 1 on New Year's Day between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Avalanche control work is expected to cause intermittent closures on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous on New Year’s Day.

Motorists can expect closures of up to 20 minutes at a time as crews conduct avalanche control work between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frontage Road on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

The work is expected to begin early in the morning on Thursday, Jan. 1, and finish up at about noon that day.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control personnel and expect minor delays.