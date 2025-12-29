Salmon Arm News

Early Childhood Education certificate program open to Chase and area residents

Free ECE program for locals

Photo: Unsplash Chase and area residents could be eligible for a free one-year ECE certificate program

A local non-profit organization is inviting Chase residents interested in working with kids to take part in a free one-year Early Childhood Education certificate program.

In a social media post, Chase and Area Family Services said limited spaces are available for Chase and area residents looking to take part in the online program offered through Pacific Rim Early Childhood Institute.

Successful applicants will have tuition fully covered with some living supports available if necessary, thanks to funding secured by the non-profit organization.

“Spaces are limited, and priority is given to Chase and area residents, so we encourage interested individuals to reach out as soon as possible,” reads the post.

“This program starts very soon and applications are only open for a very limited time.”

The program runs from January to December 2026, is fully online, and has no scheduled live classes.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will receive an ECE basic certificate.

Chase and Area Family Services said the program is ideal for someone interested in working in childcare or early learning, or who is currently working in childcare and looking to upgrade with formal training.

To submit an application, email [email protected]. The non-profit asks that interested applicants include their name, where they live and a brief note about why they are interested in the program.

Visit the Chase and Area Family Services website to learn more about the non-profit.