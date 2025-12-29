Salmon Arm News

Okanagan Shuswap Regional STEM Fair set to return to UBC Okanagan in 2026

Regional STEM fair returns

Photo: UBC Okanagan A regional STEM fair is set to return to UBC Okanagan for the first time since 2019.

After a seven year hiatus the Okanagan Shuswap Regional STEM fair is set to return to UBC Okanagan next year to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

The Okanagan Regional STEM(science, technology, engineering and math) Fair has announced their return on March 10 and 11 2026 along with a new collaboration with Westcoast Women in Engineering Science and Technology(WWEST).

“Supporting youth in STEM learning is essential to building strong, innovative communities,” said organizers of the event.

“We are thrilled to bring students together at UBC Okanagan to share their ideas, celebrate hands-on learning, and experience the excitement of scientific discovery.”

The fair is open to students from grades 3 through 12 from School Districts 19, 22, 23, 53, 67 and 83 as well as First Nations School Associations, independent and home schools within those geographical boundaries.

The event is returning for the first time since 2019 and inviting young learners from across the Okanagan and Shuswap regions to explore, create and present unique, research-based STEM projects.

Participants will present their projects to judges, engage with local STEM professionals as well as UBC faculty, staff and students.

Awards will be given based on multiple age and field categories with top projects going on to represent the region at the Canada Wide Science Fair in Edmonton, Alberta in May 2026.

Teachers, families and community members are all invited to attend the event and support the developing young scientists and engineers in our region.

Registration for the event opens in January 2026.

To learn more about the event and registration you can visit the Okanagan Shuswap Regional STEM fair website.