Revelstoke Fire Rescue respond to two crashes on Highway 1 stretch within five minutes
Crashes were minutes apart
Photo: Revelstoke Fire Rescue
Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to two unrelated crashes on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at about 12:30 p.m. today
Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to two collisions that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway within minutes of each other on Sunday.
In a social media post, Revelstoke Fire Rescue said just after 12:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to help with a motor vehicle incident on the highway near Jumping Creek, east of the city.
Five minutes later, a second rescue truck was dispatched to respond to a crash that happened along the highway in the Canyon Hot Springs area, which is located about 10 kilometres away from Jumping Creek.
A spokesperson for Revelstoke Fire Rescue declined to provide further detail about the incidents, but said the two crashes were unrelated despite their close geographical and chronological proximity.
