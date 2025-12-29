Salmon Arm News

Revelstoke Fire Rescue respond to two crashes on Highway 1 stretch within five minutes

Crashes were minutes apart

Photo: Revelstoke Fire Rescue Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to two unrelated crashes on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at about 12:30 p.m. today

Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to two collisions that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway within minutes of each other on Sunday.

In a social media post, Revelstoke Fire Rescue said just after 12:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to help with a motor vehicle incident on the highway near Jumping Creek, east of the city.

Five minutes later, a second rescue truck was dispatched to respond to a crash that happened along the highway in the Canyon Hot Springs area, which is located about 10 kilometres away from Jumping Creek.

A spokesperson for Revelstoke Fire Rescue declined to provide further detail about the incidents, but said the two crashes were unrelated despite their close geographical and chronological proximity.