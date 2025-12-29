281205
281029
Salmon Arm News  

Revelstoke Fire Rescue respond to two crashes on Highway 1 stretch within five minutes

Crashes were minutes apart

Luc Rempel - Dec 28, 2025 / 4:30 pm | Story: 591470

Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to two collisions that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway within minutes of each other on Sunday.

In a social media post, Revelstoke Fire Rescue said just after 12:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to help with a motor vehicle incident on the highway near Jumping Creek, east of the city.

Five minutes later, a second rescue truck was dispatched to respond to a crash that happened along the highway in the Canyon Hot Springs area, which is located about 10 kilometres away from Jumping Creek.

A spokesperson for Revelstoke Fire Rescue declined to provide further detail about the incidents, but said the two crashes were unrelated despite their close geographical and chronological proximity.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Salmon Arm News

280736


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131
Real Estate
5214725
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
277801




Send us your News Tips!


272790


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Braeburn
Braeburn Shuswap BC SPCA >




279382


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
271775
281031