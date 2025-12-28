Salmon Arm News

Chase council plans new meetings to allow for deeper discussions

Council plans new meetings

Photo: Luc Rempel Chase village council has voted in favour of starting committee of the whole meetings to allow for more discussion on issues

Chase village council plans to move forward with a new type of meeting in order to give elected officials and staff the opportunity to have deeper discussions about agenda items.

At the Dec. 23 Chase village council meeting, Mayor David Lepsoe brought forward a motion to start holding regular committee of the whole meetings in order to allow for more discussion.

In a written report, Sean O’Flaherty, corporate officer, said the idea to start holding committee of the whole meetings was first brought forward by staff after a recent meeting. During this meeting, Coun. Colin Connett wanted to ask staff a question, but was procedurally unable to due to a lack of staff reports about the topic on the meeting agenda.

“Upon further reflection and discussion amongst senior staff, administration is proposing that instead of changing the way regular meetings are conducted, and to provide for all of council and staff to have more of a ‘dialogue’ type of meeting on a regular basis, that council consider the implementation of 'committee of the whole' meetings,” said O’Flaherty in the report.

He said the meetings will still be held in public, but the less-formal nature of these meetings will allow for deeper discussion and more opportunities to make recommendations on policies or bylaws.

Council voted unanimously in favour of moving forward with committee of the whole meetings. The inaugural meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025. A full schedule of future committee of the whole meetings is expected to be discussed.