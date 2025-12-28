Salmon Arm News

Credit union celebrates Christmas in the Shuswap with $21K food bank donation

$21K Christmas donation

Photo: SASCU Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union announces $21,000 holiday donation to local food banks and community support organizations.

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union is making a $21,000 donation to local food banks, First Nations communities and education initiatives.

In a statement released just before Christmas, Barry Delaney, SASCU president and CEO, said the credit union believes in the importance of giving back to the community.

“Investing in the people and organizations that strengthen our community is at the heart of who we are,” Delaney said.

“These groups provide essential support to families, especially during the holiday season, and we are thankful to contribute to their important work.”

SASCU distributed a total of $15,000 to eight local food banks and community support organizations in the Shuswap. These included Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Eagle Valley Community Support Society, Sorrento Food Bank, North Shuswap Christmas Hampers, North Shuswap Food Bank, Feed Enderby and District Food Bank and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency Society (SAFE).

In addition, SASCU donated $6,000 to support First Nations community and education initiatives in the Shuswap, including the Neskonlith Indian Band, Splatsin, Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, and the Adams Lake Indian Band.

“These contributions support organizations responding to real needs in our communities,” said Dave Witt, chair of the community engagement committee.

“They’re directed to trusted partners making a meaningful difference during the holiday season.”