Salmon Arm News  

Police seek public help identifying suspects in Blind Bay theft

Two suspects wanted in theft

Madison Reeve - Dec 20, 2025 / 4:34 pm | Story: 590518

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a theft at a golf store in Blind Bay.

On December 12th, staff at the pro shop reported that approximately $5,000 worth of clothing had been stolen.

Police have released photos of a male and female suspect believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., at 250-832-6044, referencing file 2025-7439.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward to help with the investigation.

