Salmon Arm mayor to run for re-election in 2026 after 'a very good year' for the city

'Good year for Salmon Arm'

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says he will run for re-election in 2026

Mayor Alan Harrison, who intends to run for another term in next year's municipal election, says 2025 was “a very good year for Salmon Arm," with the city forging ahead with infrastructure improvements while experiencing steady growth.

Harrison said the city grew by about two per cent again last year, keeping consistent with about a five-year trend.

“Overall, I would say it was a very good year for Salmon Arm, even though we had uncertainty swirling around us," Harrison said.

"We've really tried to stay in our lane and to move forward."

City council recently wrapped up 2026 budget deliberations, including a projected 3.88 per cent tax increase.

“I think we recognize that we don't control everything,” Harrison said. “We don't control food prices, we don't control gas prices, we don't control things like that. But we can control city spending.”

He said despite fighting hard to keep spending low, he feels the budget has “continued our focus on core services.”

The city completed several infrastructure improvements over the last year, including an updated pump station at the Little Mountain reservoir. In addition, all water pump stations were outfitted with backup generators.

Harrison said he was happy to see the new synthetic turf field going in at Blackburn Park, especially after the demolition of the SASCU Memorial Arena.

Harrison also pointed to the completion of the new Official Community Plan as another important milestone for the city.

“It was an 18 month process, and our residents love Salmon Arm,” he said.

“The participation by residents was impressive, we had over 3,000 inputs to the Official Community Plan on people sharing what they think our future should look like.”

Looking into 2026, Harrison said he thinks the city needs to stay calm and be prepared for anything.

“I've been doing this for a while now, and you don't really know,” he said. “There's things that are predictable, for sure, but you have to expect the unexpected and be prepared to stay calm and work through processes.

“Who knows. Who knows what is coming in 2026? What I can say is that I believe that Salmon Arm is as well positioned as anywhere in the world, really, to deal with whatever comes.”

Harrison said he feels energized with the local general election coming up in 2026.

“I think I’m going to run again,” he said. “I'm enjoying what I'm doing. I feel pretty supported. ...And I feel energized enough to try again.”