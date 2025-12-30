Salmon Arm News

Traffic enforcement, community engagement top 2026 priorities for Salmon Arm's top cop

Cops to focus on the roads

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott says his department will be making traffic enforcement a priority in 2026.

Salmon Arm’s top Mountie says 2025 was a good year for the police force, with a sustained push on traffic enforcement and road safety planned for 2026.

“It was a good year,” said Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, commander of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

“I think we got a lot done, and we got a lot of our goals and objectives achieved.”

Scott was named commanding officer of the Salmon Arm detachment in January 2025, although he stepped into the leadership role in the fall of 2024 following the retirement of Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Scott said one of the top priorities for the detachment this year was community engagement.

“We've developed a lot of partnerships with local community groups, and definitely increased our visibility within problem areas, as well as the downtown core of Salmon Arm,” he said.

“I think it's very important, and something that's sometimes overlooked. ...A common request of the public has always been just the availability or the ability to speak to police and just helping people feel safe in the community.”

As part of his community engagement efforts, Scott had his officers attending local community events like the Roots and Blues Music Festival, fall fair and Salmon Arm Silverbacks games.

He said he has received good feedback from members of the community and the City of Salmon Arm thanks to these efforts.

“Our focus has also been on traffic,” he said. “We're trying to increase our traffic contacts and we get a lot of complaints with truck drivers running red lights on the highway. ...We've been working on that.”

Scott said heading into 2026, he wants his officers to continue community engagement efforts.

“We're also going to be putting a bit more focus into the traffic enforcement in our community,” he said.

He said police will focus on speeders and collision hot spots, trying to reduce the number of crashes that are occurring.

Scott said he wanted to thank the community and his detachment for their support over the last year.

“I just feel like we're a very lucky detachment," he said.

"We get a lot of support from the community, as well as our partners. Our members have worked very hard this year to be visible, and I think they've done a great job.

“I'd like to definitely put a shout out to our members who have worked very hard this year.”