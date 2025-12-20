Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm preparing to raise DCCs with bylaw favouring phased approach

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall

The City of Salmon Arm is preparing to raise its development cost charges with a new bylaw, but staff has planned to take a four-year phased approach in order to decrease the impact of the changes on new development.

At the Dec. 8 council meeting, Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services, brought forward a report on a new bylaw aimed at repealing and replacing the existing DCC bylaw with a more modern approach and increased rates.

The previous DCC bylaw was adopted in 2007 and last revised in 2017.

Buxton said the new bylaw proposes a rate increase spread out over four years.

“That decreases the impact on new development and allows more time for the industry to adjust to those changes,” he said.

He said DCCs fund the infrastructure improvements required by new development.

“They fund new infrastructure that's related to growth,” he said. “It is a growth pays for growth model. It's a cost recovery program, it's not a revenue program.”

He said the city does not make money on DCCs. Instead, every dollar that is collected goes back into needed infrastructure improvements.

“There are limitations, it's only roads, sewers, water, storm water and parks that typically are captured under a DCC program,” he said. “We can now [include] fire, police and waste and recycling facilities.”

Buxton said staff worked carefully to phase the proposed DCC increases over four years in order to ensure they don't affect the amount of development happening in Salmon Arm.

His presentation finished with a recommendation that council approve the bylaw for first reading. He noted after this, staff would embark on a public consultation phase including meetings with the Shuswap Construction Industry Professionals (SCIP) and chamber of commerce, as well as hosting an open house.

'Push the boat out and see'

Councillors thanked Buxton and his staff for their work on the complicated matter of revising the city’s DCC rates.

“This is extremely detailed, extremely complicated. I've been through it a number of times and still don't really think I could be called even a subject matter neophyte,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“I really appreciate the municipal assist factor look that you have taken in order to soften the significant increase, and your concern about whether we will stop development because of DCCs that are still less than most of our surrounding communities.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said she was interested to see how the local construction industry feels about the changes.

“I think this has been in port long enough. ...And I think we should push the boat out and see,” Wallace Richmond said.

“Because as much as we need to do this… we really need to hear from the building community.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of moving the bylaw to first reading.

Buxton said he expects consultation to take until the end of February with the bylaw coming back to council for second and third reading in early March.

Then, the bylaw will go to the provincial inspector for final approval and would likely be ready for adoption towards the end of April or early May.