Support local hiking trails and dispose of your Christmas tree at a Charity Chipping Event in Sorrento Jan. 10

Photo: Castanet File Photo Christmas trees waiting to be chipped.

Sorrento residents can get their Christmas tree chipped and support local trails thanks to a Charity Chipping Event being held on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Trees and Company Arborist Services will be hosting a Christmas tree chipping event at the Cedar Heights Social Centre at 2316 Lakeview Drive in Sorrento on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Residents can bring down their Christmas trees to be disposed of in exchange for a donation to the Shuswap Trail Alliance to help fund local hiking and biking trails across the Shuswap.