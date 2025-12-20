281221
Salmon Arm News  

Support local hiking trails and dispose of your Christmas tree at a Charity Chipping Event in Sorrento Jan. 10

Charity tree chipping Jan. 10

Luc Rempel - Dec 19, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 590385

Sorrento residents can get their Christmas tree chipped and support local trails thanks to a Charity Chipping Event being held on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Trees and Company Arborist Services will be hosting a Christmas tree chipping event at the Cedar Heights Social Centre at 2316 Lakeview Drive in Sorrento on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Residents can bring down their Christmas trees to be disposed of in exchange for a donation to the Shuswap Trail Alliance to help fund local hiking and biking trails across the Shuswap.

