Salmon Arm News

Man steals $3,000 worth of printer ink from Salmon Arm Staples

Wanted for $3k ink theft

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Surveillance footage of the alleged printer ink thief

Mounties are turning to the public to help identify a man who they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of printer ink from Staples in Salmon Arm.

In a statement released Friday afternoon Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police are looking for help identifying a man who stole around $3,000 worth of printer ink.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man in the picture is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be submitted through BC Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.