Salmon Arm News
Man steals $3,000 worth of printer ink from Salmon Arm Staples
Wanted for $3k ink theft
Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP
Surveillance footage of the alleged printer ink thief
Mounties are turning to the public to help identify a man who they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of printer ink from Staples in Salmon Arm.
In a statement released Friday afternoon Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police are looking for help identifying a man who stole around $3,000 worth of printer ink.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man in the picture is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be submitted through BC Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP
A second surveillance footage shot of the alleged printer ink thief
