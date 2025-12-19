Salmon Arm News
A 49-year-old Canoe man will be facing an additional charge after allegedly violating his curfew
Busted for missing curfew
Photo: Castanet File Photo
Side view of an RCMP cruiser
Mounties say they are recommending a new charge against a Canoe man after he was allegedly found to be out after curfew in violation of his release conditions.
Salmon Arm RCMP said on Dec. 6 they conducted a curfew check on a 49-year-old man living in Canoe who is on release conditions to obey a strict curfew.
“Police were advised by other residents that the man was not home and did not know where he was,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“Police spoke with the man at 11 p.m. who was unable to provide any reason for not obeying his curfew.”
Hodges said police will be recommending a charge of failure to comply with release conditions to BC Prosecution.
