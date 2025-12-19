Salmon Arm city council approves 2026 budget with 3.88% tax increase

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall exterior

Salmon Arm residents can look forward to a modest 3.8 per cent tax increase next year thanks to a $1.7 million funding infusion from the city’s parkade reserves.

On Dec. 15 and 16, Salmon Arm city council spent more than 10 hours deliberating the 2026 budget. Day 1 began with a 5 per cent proposed tax increase despite staff initially putting forward a budget that would see an 11 per cent increase.

Patrick Gramiak, chief financial officer, told council that after discussion with the mayor, staff were able to bring the 11 per cent increase down to 5 per cent through the usage of funds from several unused reserves.

“One reserve was the parkade reserve, [which] was relied on heavily to balance it down to 5 per cent,” he said.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he felt it was important to be transparent about how the budget was whittled down from an initial 11 per cent to reach the 5 per cent seen at the start of budget deliberations.

“At this stage, we are transferring out about $1.7 million from that parkade reserve, leaving a balance of about $363,000,” he said.

“You cannot build a parkade for $363,000 so what we are saying is there are projects that are more imminent, are more important, and as the CFO has discussed, those monies from those reserves are supporting those projects so that we're able to come in at a reasonable budget number.”

Harrison said the city is aware they are delaying a parkade project with this move, but stressed it is not a high priority project on the strategic plan and staff felt the money was better spent elsewhere.

Coun. Kevin Flynn agreed with the mayor and said he didn't think it would make sense for the residents of Salmon Arm to pay for the construction of a parkade.

“I'm not sure that parkade will ever end up in a long term plan, but if it does, I don't think the citizens and residents of Salmon Arm will pay for that on their own,” he said. “There will have to be some private investment, in my opinion.”

Two of the top priority projects set to receive funding in the new budget is the update and expansion of the wastewater treatment centre and upgrades to Lakeshore Road.

There was also additional money set aside for the city’s asphalt overlay program which aims to keep local roads maintained.

The program is normally funded through parcel taxes but staff requested an additional $225,000 for the program as the $1,185,000 projected to be collected via parcel tax would not be enough to cover the work needing to be done.

Dog parks top public budget requests

Once council had discussed the capital projects and other major aspects of the budget, it was time to discuss the public budget requests.

The city asks residents to submit any items they feel are important for council to consider during budget deliberations. One issue residents seemed to feel strongly about was dog parks.

Council received five different requests from residents asking for funds to be allocated for dog park related issues.

The city has an unofficial dog park in the Salmon Arm Fair Grounds as well as a small fenced dog park at Klahani Park.

Many of the councillors felt it made sense to look into a new dog park for Salmon Arm with some shade and walking trails if possible.

“It's pretty clear we need to talk about dog parks specifically,” said Flynn, recognizing the number of requests the city had received on the topic.

He put forward a motion to add some money to a reserve in order to include dog parks when the city puts out a request for proposals to have planning done for a parks master plan.

The parks master plan reserve already had $150,000 set aside for the project, and Flynn proposed adding an additional $30,000 from the growing communities fund.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she agreed it is time to plan for another dog park.

“I think that for a city our size, we actually have a shortage of off leash type spaces,” she said.

“The trail systems are good for people who have a certain kind of dog, but it doesn't always work well for people with Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus and dogs that might not have good recall yet.

“I think it's time for us to really start focusing on expanding into a bigger dog park with appropriate areas for bigger and small dogs.”

However, the mayor was lone voice of dissent when discussing the dog park idea.

“I guess I'm on the other side of the fence on this one, I don't think it's a time to be spending any money on dog parks,” Harrison said.

He said he sees dog owners enjoying the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and believes it would make more sense to improve that area as a dog park rather than building another one.

Harrison reluctantly agreed to support the motion to fund additional dog park planning as the funds are coming from reserve and will not impact taxation.

“But that will be the limit of my support financially, of dog parks, at this time in this budget,” he added.

The motion to include dog park planning in the parks master plan was carried unanimously.

'Very prudent budget'

After two days of deliberations, the City of Salmon Arm was left with a proposed tax increase of 3.88 per cent.

Harrison thanked the financial department for their work on the budget and said he was glad to keep the tax increase low in recognition of rising prices.

I think it's an understanding of the affordability issues that are out there,” he said. “My goal was to get under 4.5, and council, you did it.

“It's a collective decision making model here. ...All of us supported things [that were cut] but we move forward collectively.”

“I think it's a very prudent budget,” he added.