SASCU aims to 'raise the Shuswap' by offering grant funding to help local non-profits

Photo: SASCU SASCU has announced the organizations chosen for the first round of their empowerment grant program.

Some local community organizations are enjoying extra funding thanks to SASCU’s Empowerment grant program.

SASCU announced this week the first recipients of its empowerment grant project have been chosen.

The Shuswap Association of Community Living was chosen to receive a $40,000 grant to help enhance and expand its Workday Warriors Program.

With the hiring of new professional expertise, SACL said it plans to expand from a part-time program into a larger social enterprise which ensures people with disabilities have long-term access to meaningful jobs.

“The Workday Warriors social enterprise isn’t just about jobs — it’s about dignity, pride and belonging,” said Karen Hansen, executive director of SACL.

“We know what’s possible when people are given the right supports, and this grant will allow more people with disabilities to earn a pay cheque, build confidence, and contribute to our community in meaningful ways.

“SASCU’s generous support once again demonstrates a strong commitment to strengthening our community, and we are truly grateful.”

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce was selected to receive a $10,000 grant to help run capacity-building workshops for non-profit board members in the Shuswap.

The chamber said by using the skills of its own members and partnering with other service providers, workshops will be developed and delivered at no charge to participating non-profits.

“The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is grateful to SASCU for their support of this project, which is designed to build capacity and confidence among non-profit board members across our region,” said Christine Jontz-Barbour, executive director.

“By strengthening governance and leadership at the board level, this initiative will have a ripple effect that supports organizational resilience and, in turn, our broader business community. We’re excited to launch the workshop series in late spring 2026.”

Barry Delaney, SASCU president and CEO, said the empowerment grant project is part of their overarching goal to “raise the Shuswap.”

“SASCU is a purpose-driven organization,” he said. “The empowerment grant arose from us taking a hard look at how we could create greater community impact in a way that aligns with our desire to ‘raise the Shuswap’.”

“These projects exemplify that desire and are led by quality organizations that share our goals. I very much look forward to what we will see from them in the coming year.”

SASCU is currently accepting applications for their next round of grants focusing on green resilience.

The intake deadline for the next grant is Feb. 5, 2026. Visit the SASCU website to learn more about grant opportunities and how to apply.