Salmon Arm police recover stolen tools, unable to identify suspects after overnight heist

Salmon Arm Mounties say they were able to locate a stash of stolen tools and return them to their rightful owners, but they were unable to identify any suspects in relation to the crime.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said on Dec. 2 at about 11 a.m., police received a report from a woman who said the commercial building she worked at had been broken into overnight and numerous contractor tools had been stolen.

“The complainant explained the building was being renovated and she had ensured all the door were locked the previous night,” Hodges said.

“When she arrived that morning, she found the rear sliding door open and then found numerous tools were missing.”

He said police were unable to conduct a forensic examination of the crime scene due to the amount of contractors and employees already working in the area.

Police were able to get surveillance pictures which showed two unidentified people pushing a loaded shopping cart from the area the night before.

Two days later, on Dec. 4, officers found an abandoned shopping cart loaded with items including some of the stolen contractor tools. Police said they were able to return most of the stolen items.

Hodges said no charges have been laid as police were unable to identify any suspects in the theft.