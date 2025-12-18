Barenaked Ladies perform for packed Canoe crowd after late CPKC Holiday Train arrival

Photo: Luc Rempel The Barenaked Ladies performed to a huge crowd in Canoe as part of the CPKC Holiday Train on Wednesday.

Despite a late arrival, more than 1,000 people packed the tracks Wednesday night in Canoe, north of Salmon Arm, to catch the Barenaked Ladies aboard the CPKC Holiday Train.

The train arrived to the large crowd a little after 8 p.m. — a full hour and 20 minutes later than the scheduled 6:45 p.m. start time.

Canadian pop-rock band the Barenaked Ladies serenaded the crowd with a mix of holiday songs and fan favourites from their catalogue, including the theme song from the television show The Big Bang Theory.

The Holiday Train has travelled across North America raising money for local food banks since 1999.

After the band performed, Andy Cummings, CPKC spokesperson, presented the Salmon Arm Salvation Army with a $3,000 donation to support local food bank services.

There were Salvation Army kettles set up around the event to collect donations from residents who attended.

Representative Allison Patrick accepted the donation on behalf of the Salvation Army and thanked attendees for donating to help support local families in need.

Patrick said the Salvation Army has helped 922 families in Salmon Arm throughout the year and the food bank has given out over $575,000 worth of food in 2025.

Local dignitaries, including Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold, Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison were in attendance.

The CPKC Holiday Train will keep rolling with stops in the Kamloops area on Thursday before moving down the tracks through Lytton and on to the Lower Mainland.