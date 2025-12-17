2025 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars breaks fundraising records with more than $100K for Shuswap Hospice

Photo: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Top fundraisers Matt Melin and Catherine Parsons performed the Cha Cha to Uptown Funk.

Local business owners and residents danced their hearts out and raised a record-breaking amount of money for Shuswap Hospice at the 2025 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars gala event.

This year's event raised more than $100,000 for Shuswap Hospice Society, which is the highest amount raised in the 10-year history of the event, and more than double the organizing committee’s goal of $50,000.

“We are beyond thrilled with how much money was raised,” said Amanda Moga, chair of the organizing committee. “So many Shuswap residents came to the gala and gave so generously through their star donations.

"The business community rallies around us with sponsorships. It is heartwarming to see so much support.”

The event, which is modelled after the Dancing with the Stars TV series, features local celebrity dancers performing special ballroom dance routines. Supporters can purchase star votes to support their favourite dancers and help them win in the people’s choice category.

“Special thanks go out to our community-minded dancers, who voluntarily take on the huge challenge of both fundraising and learning an entertaining dance routine,” Moga said.

“Without them, Shuswap Hospice could not continue to operate so many of its free programs.”

Participating dancers receive professional dance instruction from Jens Goerner and Heather Stranks, owners of City Dance Dance Studio in Vernon.

Catherine Parsons and Matt Melin won the people’s choice award in the amateur couples category and achieved their goal of raising the most funds overall in the history of the event.

Jent and Michelle Hoekstra were the Judges Choice winner in the amateur couples category.

The other category in the competition was the All in the Family competition which featured ballroom routines from local families. Charlotte and Natasha Charlton took home the people’s choice award in this category while the father-daughter duo of Marty and Lauren van der Pauw won the judges choice award.

Preparations for the 2026 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars is already underway with the 10th anniversary gala set for Nov. 14, 2026.

For more information on the event you can visit the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars website.