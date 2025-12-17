Splatsin residential school survivors monument to be installed in Enderby thanks to $120K donation

Photo: Splatsin Development Corporation Splatsin Development Corporation presents a $120,000 gift to the Splatsin Residential School Monument Fund on December 15, 2025, alongside Residential School Survivors and community members.

A monument honouring Splatsin residential school survivors and their families will be installed next year thanks to a $120,000 donation from the Splatsin Development Corporation.

In a statement released yesterday SDC said the cheque was presented to the monument planning group led by the Splatsin Tsm7aksaltn (Teaching Centre) Society on Dec. 15.

Planning for the Splatsin Residential School Monument Project has been underway since 2022 by a committee made up of residential school survivors, intergenerational family members, community representatives and Indigenous artist Tania Willard who designed the monument.

In the statement SDC said its $120,000 donation is the final amount necessary for the project to move forward and follows strong community fundraising efforts including the Play for Truth basketball fundraiser which raised more than $16,000 earlier this month.

“This monument is about truth, accountability, and ensuring that the experiences of survivors are never forgotten,” said Grahame Go, CEO of Splatsin Development Corporation.

“We are honoured to support a project that has been led with such care by survivors and the community. This contribution reflects our responsibility to invest in healing, remembrance, and the long-term cultural strength of Splatsin.”

The monument has been designed as a large-scale cedar root cradle inspired by traditional Secwépemc basketry.

The cradle will be approximately 60 feet long and seven feet tall, allowing visitors to walk into the structure and read the names of residential school survivors engraved on the interior.

SDC said the monument will symbolize care, protection and the return of children to family, culture and community.

At night the monument will be lit with integrated orange lighting to acknowledge the ongoing legacy of residential schools and a visible commitment to truth and reconciliation.

The monument is expected to be installed on Splatsin reserve lands in Enderby in 2026 with a public unveiling ceremony to follow.